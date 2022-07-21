NIPIGON – NEWS – Nipigon OPP have charged Bradley CARGNELUTTI with Impaired driving, the charges follow a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Stewart Lake Road and Highway 11&17, in the Township of Stirling.

Shortly before 6:00 pm on July 16, 2022 members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) were notified of collision.

As a result of the investigation, Bradley CARGNELUTTI (38) of Greenstone has been charged criminally with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80

CARGNELUTTI was released and will appear in Nipigon Criminal Court on September 13, 2022.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.