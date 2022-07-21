ATIKOKAN – NEWS – Drew LEGARRIE faces charges after the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision on Spring Avenue in the Town of Atikokan at approximately 1:44 pm on the afternoon of July 19th, 2022.

The driver of the vehicle had struck a bridge. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries by emergency services. During the investigation the driver;

Drew LEGARRIE (age 27) of Atikokan, was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

• Refuse to Provide with Demand

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

LEGAEEIE is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on August 25, 2022.

The Rainy River District OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol. Use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

The Rainy River District OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at: stopcrimehere.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).