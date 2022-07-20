FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Charles Windego, the former Ontario Works co-ordinator in Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation in Treaty 3 territory.

Windego faces several charges of sexual assault and human trafficking.

A bench warrant was issued after Charles Windego didn’t appear in court facing on of the charges of sexual assault. Then the 67-year-old brother of current Nigigoonsiminikaaning Chief Will Windego did not show up for court on July 19th where two additional charges of sexual assault and the human trafficking charge was to be answered.

The court has adjourned the case until August but has kept the bench warrant active.

