THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Board of the Thunder Bay Public Library is pleased to announce that the new CEO has been selected. An extensive national search, facilitated by an executive search firm, has resulted in the appointment of Richard Togman as the CEO for Thunder Bay Public Library. Dr. Togman will begin his position full time in early September.

Togman’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Wilfred Laurier University, a Master of Arts in Political Science from Carleton, and a PhD from the University of British Columbia in Political Science.

Togman’s work experience includes being Co-Founder/CEO of Rent Panda; Research and Policy Coordinator with the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce; Consultant with PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprises and the New Directions Speakers School and sessional lecturer at Lakehead University and the University of British Columbia. He was also a 2nd Lieutenant in the Canadian Armed Forces.

He has been recognized by the local business community for innovation and entrepreneurship. Togman won the 2022 Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Small Business Excellence Award; the 2020 Northern Ontario Visionary Awards for business and professional achievement; the 2019 New Business Excellence award from the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce; and the 2018 Innovative Company of the Year award from the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre.

Togman has demonstrated experience in leadership, strategic planning, marketing, communication, advocacy, and physical infrastructure development.

Togman has also served as a valued Board Member for several local organizations, including the Thunder Bay Public Library, Crime Prevention Council, the City of Thunder Bay Committees of Appeals and Adjustment and as a volunteer with Matawa Education and Care Centre.

On accepting the CEO position, Togman said, “I’m honoured to serve the community through the library. The library is a sacred place that many of us grew up with and depend upon. I’m excited to help grow the library and share my experience as an innovator and entrepreneur with a respected and beloved institution. Thunder Bay should expect to see great things from their library over the coming years as we emerge from COVID and rebuild as a community of growth and opportunity with top tier public spaces.”

The Board of the Thunder Bay Public Library welcomes Dr. Togman to his new position and looks forward to working with him.