FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested three impaired drivers over the past three days.

First, on July 14, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Rainy River District OPP received a report of a suspected impaired driver traveling northbound on Highway 613. Officers conducted a traffic stop and requested a breath sample. Philip OTTERTAIL, 31, of La Vallee Township was arrested and charged with:

· operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Then on July 16, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Rainy River District OPP received a report of a suspected impaired driver. The vehicle came to a stop while traveling on Sunset Drive, and officers requested a breath sample. Molly SMITH, 26 of Fort Frances was arrested and charged with:

· operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to sec. 320.14(1)(b) of the CC; and

· operation of a conveyance while prohibited from doing so, contrary to sec. 320.18(1)(a) of the CC.

Next on July 16, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Rainy River District OPP received a call from Rainy River District Emergency Medical Services, requesting their assistance with a suspected impaired driver. Officers responded to the parking lot of a business on King’s Highway. The individual was immediately placed under arrest.

A drug impairment evaluation was conducted, and Tori HEBERT, 27 of Fort Frances was charged with:

· operation a conveyance while their ability to operate it was impaired to any degree by alcohol, or a drug, or both, contrary to sec. 320.14(1)(a) of the CC; and,

· possession of a substance included in Schedule I: Fentanyl, contrary to sec. 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

If you suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911 immediately.