DEER LAKE – NEWS – The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person following a suspicious death in Deer Lake First Nation.

On July 16, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., NAPS members responded to a report of a person in medical distress at a residence on Nursing Station Road. Officers located a deceased adult male inside the home.

The deceased has been identified as Lee Conroy KAKEKAGUMICK, age 37 of Deer Lake First Nation. A post mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

As a result of the investigation, Lenroy KAKEGAMIC, age 35 of Deer Lake First Nation has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code.

The investigation, by members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Additional assistance has been provided by the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team and the Provincial Liaison Team.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.