THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested two suspects from the Greater Toronto Area, and seized nearly $50,000 worth of fentanyl following a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit observed a suspect who was subject to arrest for drug-trafficking related offences travelling in a sedan along Highway 11/17 at about 3:50 pm on Sunday, July 17.

Police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Hodder Avenue and Cuyler Street.

The identity of the accused male was confirmed, and he was placed under arrest without further incident. A female passenger was also identified, and she too was placed under arrest for drug-trafficking related offences.

A search of the vehicle resulted in a quantity of fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. A quantity of cannabis beyond the legal limit for transport was also seized.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl seized totals more than $46,000 CAD.

Larissa Christina Lynn GANDEVIA, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Traffick in Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of Cannabis – Public Place

Eveward De-Antonio MESSAM, 29, of Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Traffick in Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of Cannabis – Public Place

Both appeared in bail court on Monday, July 18 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.