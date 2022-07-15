THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested Jason CUNNINGHAM, a Toronto man amid an investigation into a suspected home takeover situation on the city’s north-side Thursday morning.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Cumming Street just after 9:20 am on Thursday, July 14.

Police were dispatched to check on the wellbeing of a possible victim of an ongoing home takeover.

When officers arrived, they observed multiple people inside the home. Officers also located a Toronto man along with evidence he was involved in drug trafficking activity.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of drugs seized exceeds $10,000 CAD.

The male suspect was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral street without further incident.

Jason CUNNINGHAM, 27, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

CUNNINGHAM appeared in bail court on Friday, July 15, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.