THUNDER BAY – TECH – Our society’s dependence on computers, smartphones, the Internet and social media is completely evident.

Over the past week, when Rogers caused Canada-wide shutdowns of Internet, Interac, and online banking, as well as access to social media people went into a bit of a social meltdown.

Today, Twitter is experiencing network issues. So too according to Downdetector.ca is Rogers along with a number of other companies including TD Canada Trust, Interac, and others.

What is happening?

The public is being told it was an issue with an upgrade that brought Rogers down last week.

It is starting to look like there could be some more serious issues happening?

Answers are needed for Canadians.