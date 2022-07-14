FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Fort Frances OPP are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle thief.

On July 10, 2022 at approximately 6:00 am, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment officers were notified that a 2010 grey Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a campground in the Lake Despair area.

Rainy River District OPP officers recovered the vehicle 4.6 kilometers south on Highway 613 North. The vehicle had crashed into the ditch, and the driver fled before police arrival.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.