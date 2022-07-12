KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the far west of the region.

12:43 PM EDT Tuesday 12 July 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Isolated thunderstorms have developed across the region and are expected to increase in coverage through the afternoon. These thunderstorms may be capable of producing pea to marble sized hail, wind gusts up to 75 km/h, and frequent lightning.