KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the far west of the region.
12:43 PM EDT Tuesday 12 July 2022
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
Isolated thunderstorms have developed across the region and are expected to increase in coverage through the afternoon. These thunderstorms may be capable of producing pea to marble sized hail, wind gusts up to 75 km/h, and frequent lightning.