KENORA – Kenora OPP have arrested and charged Micheal ANDY of Kenora in connection with an investigation into counterfeit currency being spent in the Kenora area.

On Wednesday June 29, 2022, at 9:12 am Police responded to a call of a person attempting to purchase goods with fake money on Golf Coarse Road in the City of Kenora. Police attended and located the person nearby where he was arrested.

Police located and seized $18,430 in fake American and Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigations 28-year-old Michael ANDY of Kenora has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences.

· Possessing Counterfeit Money-have in custody, sec 450(b) CC

· Uttering Counterfeit Money-utter, sec 452(a)CC X3

· Failure to Comply with a Release order-other than to attend court, sec 145(5)(a) CC

The accused was held for bail.