THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather alerts out for Pickle Lake and Savant Lake. A slow moving area of rainfall is affecting the region early this morning. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm are possible by the time the rain tapers off this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is 17 this morning in Thunder Bay headed to a high of 19. The humidity is 91% this morning with calm winds.

Thunder Bay will see cloudy skies today with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies will be clearing before morning along with a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances

It is 12 in Fort Frances with a high for Tuesday of 23. Humidity is at 100% this morning. Winds are calm.

Mainly cloudy skies for Tuesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 13 in Dryden this morning heading to a high of 19. Winds are 11 km/h from the west. Humidity is 100%.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High 19 with temperature falling to 16 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing skies overnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Sachigo Lake

It is 8 this morning to start the day in Sachigo Lake. Humidity is 97%. Winds are from the Northeast at 5 km/h.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud.

High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be clear. Low overnight of 12.