DRYDEN – WEATHER – At 7:20 pm CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located 7 kilometres northwest of Minnehaha Lake, moving south at 60 km/h.

8:20 PM EDT Monday 11 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include: Eagle Lake, Lower Manitou Lake and Upper Manitou Lake.