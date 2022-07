Pikangikum – Weather – Clusters of thunderstorms moving east from Manitoba will affect the region this evening. Significant rainfall may fall in an hour or two with these thunderstorms and may affect areas in the vicinity of Sandy Lake . Local amounts of rain near 50 millimetres is possible this evening. Damaging hail is also possible.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

There is a risk of localized flash flooding.