THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service has temporarily created a 911 email address due to the current cellular outage. This is a very limited way for residents who do not have landlines but do have internet access to notify our 911 call centre of an emergency. Our 911 call centre is still receiving landline phone calls.

Be advised that this email address has limitations and is not a guarantee that your email will get through our secure firewall but is a best effort during this difficult time. This method could provide a way for Police, FIRE and/or EMS to respond to a life-threatening emergency.

This cellular outage has not affected our radio dispatch capabilities. The TBPS will be increasing patrols during this outage to provide more access to officers who can aid.

Important Notice: If you have access to a landline during this cellular outage, you must use it to call 911.

The temporary email address is 911tbps@thunderbaypolice.ca

Once cellular service has been restored, this email address will be terminated and should not be used.