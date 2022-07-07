ORILLIA – NEWS – After conducting a robust enforcement and education campaign on roads, waterways and trails, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 14,068 charges throughout Canada Day week (June 25-July 3, 2022).

During the campaign, the OPP engaged with people traveling in motor vehicles, on off-road vehicles and in marine vessels, focusing on their compliance with lifesaving equipment laws around lifejackets, seatbelts and helmets.

Officers laid 1,017 charges against drivers and passengers who failed to keep themselves safe by not adhering to these important laws.

The OPP also focused on risky driving behaviours on and off the road. Officers were particularly dismayed at motorists who racked up 8,287 speeding charges and 175 stunt/racing charges.

Among the other traffic/criminal offences for which drivers were held accountable were 322 impaired driving charges and 167distracted driving charges.

Sadly, four (4) people were killed in road collisions over the Canada Day long weekend and one (1) person died in an off-road vehicle incident.

The OPP is reminding drivers, trail users and boaters that doing their part to keep themselves and their passengers safe is key to significantly reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on and off the road.