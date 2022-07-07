OTTAWA – LIVING – On July 15th, the Climate Action Incentive Payment will start showing up in your bank account.

What is the CAIP

The CAIP is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of the federal pollution pricing. It is available to residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. It consists of a basic amount and a supplement for residents of small and rural communities.

The Government of Canada has proposed to change the payment method for the CAI from a refundable credit claimed annually on personal income tax returns to quarterly tax free payments made through the benefit system starting in July 2022.

The information on this page is subject to Parliamentary approval.

Who is eligible for the CAIP

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba or Ontario on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month. You must also meet at least one of these conditions during the same period:

You are 19 years of age or older

You have (or previously had) a spouse or common-law partner

You are (or previously were) a parent and live (or previously lived) with your child

Do you have an eligible child

You have an eligible child if all the following conditions are met at the beginning of the payment month:

your child is under 19 years of age

your child lives with you

you are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of your child

your child is registered for the Canada child benefit

If you are eligible for the Canada child benefit, a credit for each eligible child will be included in the calculation of the CAIP.

If you have not registered your child for the Canada child benefit, go to Canada child benefit – How to apply.

If you and your ex-spouse share custody of your child/children, if entitled, you will receive payments equal to 50% of the amount you would have received if the child resided with you full-time.

How Much Will You Receive

For the 2021 base year:

The Ontario program provides an annual credit of :

$373 for an individual

$186 for a spouse or common-law partner

$93 per child under 19

$186 for the first child in a single-parent family

The Manitoba program provides an annual credit of: