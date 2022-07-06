DRYDEN – NEWS – Breaking… Highway 17 is now re-opened.

Earlier… a collision on Highway 17 has resulted in the closure of the highway.

511 reports that the highway is closed between the East limits of Dryden and West Limits of Wabigoon.

Re-opening is not known at this time….

Developing…

#Incident #Dinorwic #HWY17 West Tree Nursery Road – Anderson Road (N) Zeland Twp – West lane and shoulder blocked due to a collision. Traffic control in place. #DriveSafe #ONHwys https://t.co/7rHVJFMq7F — 511Ontario (@511Ontario) July 6, 2022