Highway 17 Re-OPENED at Dinorwic After Collision

By
NetNewsLedger
-
398
Highway 17 collision near Dinorwic
DRYDEN – NEWS – Breaking… Highway 17 is now re-opened.

Earlier… a collision on Highway 17 has resulted in the closure of the highway.

511 reports that the highway is closed between the East limits of Dryden and West Limits of Wabigoon.

Re-opening is not known at this time….

Developing…

