FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On June 29, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment received information that an individual was unlawfully in possession of firearms at a Lake of the Woods Township residence.

With assistance from the Rainy River Detachment Crime Unit and the North West Region Emergency Response Team, Rainy River District OPP officers executed a search warrant. Officers located and seized a .22 calibre rifle, pellet guns, and ammunition.

Randy ST. PIERRE, 49, of Sleeman Ontario was arrested and charged with:

· 2 x failing to comply with a probation order, contrary to sec. 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC);

· 2 x possession of a firearm while prohibited, contrary to sec.110 of the CC;

· 2 x possession of a firearm knowing that the person is not the holder of (a) a licence under which the person may possess it; and (b) in the case of a prohibited firearm or a restricted firearm, a registration certificate for it, contrary to sec. 92(1) of the CC;

The accused will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Rainy River on July 21, 2022 to answer to the charges.

