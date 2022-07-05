THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Four adults, including a 75-year-old man, were the victims of an assault last night in the city’s south side.

Primary Response officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service responded to a 911 call just before midnight on July 4, 2022, near Paterson Park.

Officers learned that the four victims were waiting in a bus shelter when a young adult male approached and sprayed all of them with what appeared to be bear spray.

At least two of the victims required medical assistance from Superior North EMS.

The suspect was last seen running in the direction of Cumming Street and is described as:

• Indigenous male in his 20’s

• approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall – thin build

• wearing a red outlined hood with a black and white hoodie with red stripes, and a grey or red pair of joggers

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.