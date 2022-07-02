THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather warnings or alerts this morning.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 9 in Thunder Bay this morning at 7:00 am EDT. The winds are at 14 km/h from the West-Southwest. The humidity is at 66%.

Skies will be clear to start Saturday and will becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Skies will becoming clear near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 9.

Fort Frances Weather

At 7:00 am in Fort Frances it is 7, under clear skies with calm winds. The humidity is 91%.

Skies will be clear for Saturday with a high of 22. Winds will become 20 km/h from the Northwest late this morning.

The UV Index will be 7 or High.

Tonight will see continued clear skies and a low overnight of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

At 7:00 am CDT it is 7 in Dryden under clear skies. Winds are from the west at 11 km/h and the humidity is 75%.

While the morning starts with clear skies, there will be increasing cloudiness this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning.

High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be clearing this evening. Low 9.

Sachigo Lake

It is raining this morning in Sachigo Lake. The temperature is at 7, with winds from the West-Northwest at 17 km/h and the humidity is 99%.

The forecast is calling for periods of rain ending near noon then mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 10.