Smokey Nabbed ‘The Bandit’

NIPIGON – NEWS – Westbound and down did not work for a twenty-five year old Calgary man who was stopped when Nipigon OPP clocked him going 190 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

On April 27, 2022, at approximately 7:09 pm, an officer of the Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting RADAR patrol on Highway 11-17 west of Nipigon, ON.

The officer observed a westbound motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The RADAR confirmed the vehicle speed to be in excess of 190km/hr in the 90km/hr zone.

As a result, Muhammad Hamza Aslam, aged 25 of Calgary, Alberta was issued a court summons for Stunt Driving, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Muhammad Hamza Aslam also received a 30 day driver’s license suspension and is scheduled to appear in Nipigon court in June of 2022.

The vehicle a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, was impounded for 14 days.