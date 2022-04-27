Geraldton – NEWS – On April 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, officers from the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a residence where they located two males who had been assaulted. These individuals were flown to a hospital in Thunder Bay with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result, eight people face a long list of charges following the incident that happened at a Geraldton home.

The eight individuals face a total of 44 charges under the Criminal Code.

Tianna ATLOOKAN, age 22 and Kieonne FISHER, age 20, and Randy WESLEY, age 41, all of Greenstone are charged with:

Aggravated Assault, contrary to sec. 268 – two counts

Assault with a weapon, contrary to sec. 267(a) – two counts

Break and enter, contrary to sec. 348(1)(a)

Robbery with a weapon, contrary to section 344(1)(b)

Kordak FISHER, age 22, Matthew JOHNSON, age 22 and Andrew SUTHERLAND, age 27, all of Greenstone, as well as a 16-year old male, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are charged with:

Aggravated assault, contrary to section 268 -two counts

Assault with a weapon, contrary to sec. 267(a) – two counts

Break and enter, contrary to section 348(1)(a)

Robbery with a weapon, contrary to sec. 344 (1)(b)

JOHNSON and SUTHERLAND are also charged with fail to comply with release order, contrary to sec. 145(5)(a).

River FISHER, 27 of Thunder Bay was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to sec. 465(1)(c)

All of the accused were remanded in custody until a scheduled to court appearance on April 26, 2022.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.