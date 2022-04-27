THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A Wednesday, and there are no weather alerts, no warnings, and for many, shockingly no snow on the mid-week hump day.

Thunder Bay

It is a cool -6 this morning in Thunder Bay with a morning mix of sun and cloud. Skies will becoming sunny near noon.

Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of +4. Wind chill -8 this morning.

The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for clear skies. Winds will remain light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -7 in Fort Frances to start your Wednesday. Skies will be clear and sunny. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High +8. Wind chill -11 this morning.

UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with light wind of up to 15 km/h. Low of -9 overnight with the wind chill at -13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is a cool -9 in Dryden this morning heading to a high of +6. Sunny skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h is forecast. The wind chill is at -11 this morning.

UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -9 with the wind chill at -12 overnight.

Sandy Lake

It is -13 this morning in Sandy Lake. Clear and sunny skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h are expected. High for the day of +7. The wind chill is -21 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -8. Wind chill -12 overnight.