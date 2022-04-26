Sepide Fakhr is Trying to make her mark in the world of music

She has been gaining much momentum for her song “Shining”

It is quite amazing to know about all those people who always try to put their best foot forward in building a career of their choice. Learning more about such individuals always invokes a certain kind of intrigue in others and instills more hope, positivity, and passion in other budding talents as well across industries of the world. These individuals make sure to put every possible effort to turn their dreams into reality and, through the process, also inspire greatness in their work or in all that they choose to do in their lives and careers. We noticed the swift rise of one such high-performing young girl, who has been making a lot of noise lately with her incredible vocals and skills as a music professional, musician, and singer; she is Sepide Fakhr.

Sepideh is one of those rare gems in the world of music who made sure to cross boundaries for her dreams and work consistently towards creating waves in the industry, already known for being overly competitive. Her song “Do You Mind” has truly made listeners fly into a fantasy world with her, where she has taken them through her amazing voice and vibe, making them fall in love with her tonal qualities and compelling them to listen to all her songs continuously. She believes that her passion for music, along with her determination to make it huge in the industry, has helped her carve her journey in the industry, which thus far has been nothing but outstanding.

In the years to come, Sepide Fakhr only wants to listen to different genres and work harder to better her craft to become a more refined musical talent and singer. Till then, check out her Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/7fCn6ehFe1zZj8rCPYkAPR?si=g_L1IZGkQGG5VFRWRQesVg.