Thunder Bay Student Cancellations for Tuesday April 26th

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay Student Transportation report the following cancellations for Tuesday, April 26th.

  • NORTH 16 servicing St James AM & PM, Vance Chapman AM & PM, Superior AM & PM, Hammarskjold PM cancelled through Wednesday, April 27
  • South 05 servicing Elsie MacGill AM & PM, Westmount AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled for Tuesday, April 26
  • SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled until further notice.
  • SOUTH 90 servicing Valley Central AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Friday, April 29. ***High School transfers from Valley Central to Westgate will be serviced by another bus***