TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – Ontario will continue the current COVID-19 Masking Mandates until June 11, 2022.

The decision was announced on Friday by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“To protect our progress in managing this latest wave, I am maintaining masking requirements in specific public settings where individuals who are, or may be, at increased risk of severe outcomes, are in close contact for extended periods of time,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Continuing to follow masking requirements and keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations are the best ways we can prevent transmission and protect our friends, families, and our communities.”

Provincial masking requirements which were set to expire on April 27, 2022 are being extended in current settings until 12:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022, including:

public transit;

health care settings (e.g., hospitals, doctors’ offices, clinics that provide health care services, laboratories, specimen collection centres, and home and community care);

long-term care homes;

retirement homes; and

shelters and other congregate care settings that provide care and services to medically and socially vulnerable individuals.

Many of the mask mandates have been removed.

In Thunder Bay COVID-10 numbers have ramped up. The results that the health unit report are only the lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The actual numbers in the community are likely a lot higher.