VANCOUVER – MINING – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) has completed the sale of its Mercedes Mine in Mexico to Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM), as announced on December 17, 2021, for US$75 million, a deferred cash payment of US$25 million due within six months of the date hereof, a 2% net smelter return on Mercedes production and 24.73 million shares of Bear Creek Mining.

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: “I would like to thank the Mercedes team for their dedication to the mine. As a significant shareholder of Bear Creek Mining, we look forward to participating in the success of Mercedes and future development of Bear Creek Mining’s Corani silver-lead-zinc deposit, one of the largest, fully-permitted silver deposits in the world.”

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company operating entirely in the Americas, with seven operating gold mines and a clear path to achieving more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects. Equinox Gold’s common shares are listed on the TSX and the NYSE American under the trading symbol EQX.