Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are currently no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region. The winter weather advisories have ended.

Our weather eye is watching, however, a Colorado Low tracking into Southern Manitoba.

The storm has moved on, however highways to the east of Thunder Bay were closed overnight, but should be re-opening this morning. Check for highway conditions before heading out.

Thunder Bay

It is +1 this morning. Skies are cloudy. There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of rain showers by this afternoon.

Winds will becoming westerly at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High of +6 for Thursday.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Skies will be clearing near midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of +3. Wind chill -5 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is +2 in Fort Frances under cloudy skies. There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of rain showers near noon.

Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 early this morning. High for the day of +4.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -4. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +1 in Dryden this morning headed to a high of +3. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of rain showers near noon are forecast. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +3.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see skies clearing this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -5 overnight with the wind chill at -9 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is at the freezing mark on the thermometer in Marten Falls this morning. Snow will be ending followed by cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers.

Wind will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for Thursday of +6. Wind chill -5 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Then clearing skies will prevail later tonight. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light late this evening. Low overnight a chilly unspring-like -14. The wind chill will be -19 overnight.