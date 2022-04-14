Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – While it may seem ironic to have wildfire updates with all of the heavy wet snow that has fallen, it is fire season across the region.

Northwest Region

There are currently no active forest fires in the Northwest Region by end of day April 14.

FireRanger Application Extension

The FireRanger application deadline has been extended to April 30 for the 2022 fire season. You are eligible to apply if you are 18 years of age or older and speak English. Learn how to become a FireRanger today!

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Please note: The next update will be provided on Tuesday April 19.