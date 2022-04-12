SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – The Colorado Low bringing a winter storm to much of Manitoba and into Western and Northern Ontario is going to impact the region over the next several days.

A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow. Snow is expected to begin Thursday morning and continue through Friday evening, with the heaviest snow expected Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 20-30 cm are possible.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

This major winter storm is likely Thursday into Friday.

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm. Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h, leading to blowing snow. Blizzard conditions due to heavy snow and blowing snow.