Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The winter storm tracking into Western and Northern Ontario has shifted slightly westward. This means Winter Storm Warnings are out across much of the region EAST of Thunder Bay.

There are no weather alerts for Superior West and for the City of Thunder Bay

This strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Freezing rain is also possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday into Friday morning. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times. Total snowfall amounts in excess of 20 cm are possible with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday night and Thursday.

Thunder Bay

It is -1 this morning in Thunder Bay. Clear skies this morning will give way, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Tuesday of +5. Wind chill -7 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Low zero.

Fort Frances

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Fort Frances.

Increasing cloudiness on Tuesday morning with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High +6 with the wind chill at -7 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Periods of snow or rain will be beginning near midnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.

A major winter storm is possible Wednesday into Friday.

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations near 10 to 20 centimetres. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow. Several hours of freezing rain.

Timing: Heavy snow is possible Wednesday afternoon continuing into Friday morning. Freezing rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay are under a Winter Storm Warning. For Tuesday the morning with start with clear skies. Sunny skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +4. Wind chill -8 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low -2 with the wind chill at -8 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of light snow is in store for Sachigo Lake today. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for the day of +3. Wind chill is at -9 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 near midnight. Low overnight of -7. Wind chill -12 overnight.