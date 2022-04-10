Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A low pressure system tracking up from the U.S. is expected to bring accumulating snow to the region overnight into Monday afternoon. In some regions rain may precede the snow which could lead to slippery road conditions. Additionally some light freezing drizzle is possible overnight before the heavier snow begins which could further deteriorate driving conditions.

Heavy snow is expected Monday morning before snowfall eases into the afternoon.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm, with highest amounts over higher terrain. Reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

Snowfall rates of 3 cm per hour at times.

Beginning near midnight and ending Monday afternoon.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.