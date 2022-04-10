THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Weather is often a measure of contrasts. This morning both the hot spot for Ontario, and the cold spot are in our region.

Hot spot in Ontario: 4.3 ° C Sandy Lake Airport

Cold spot in Ontario: -16.3 ° C Peawanuck

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for much of Southern Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg this morning. Heavy Snow is forecast for the region starting early in the week.

South of the Canada / United States border, NOAA reports, “Another spring system will affect the Northland today into Monday afternoon. Mainly rain is expected during the day with a rain/snow mix tonight. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible in northeastern Minnesota tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7PM this evening through 7AM Monday. Slick roads are possible during the Monday morning commute.”

Thunder Bay

It is -3 to start your Sunday in Thunder Bay. A mix of sun and cloud with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High for Sunday of +5. Wind chill is at -10 this morning.

UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Snow will be mixed with rain beginning after midnight. Snowfall amounts of two centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h. Low overnight of zero.

Fort Frances

It is +4 in Fort Frances this morning to start your Sunday. A mix of sun and cloud to start your day. Skies will becoming cloudy this morning then rain showers. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High of +6.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the weather forecast is calling for rain mixed with snow changing to just snow before morning. Snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming north 20 near midnight. Low zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies and +2 greats your Sunday morning in Dryden. Rain will begin near noon. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. Wind chill is at -6 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see rain mixed with snow changing to snow before morning. Snowfall amounts of two centimetres are expected. Wind southeast at 20 km/h becoming north 20 near midnight. Low overnight of -1. Wind chill will be -7 overnight.

Sandy Lake

The hotspot in Ontario this morning, Sandy Lake will see a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the south 2 at 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High for the day a snow melting +9.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill will be -6 overnight.