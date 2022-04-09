THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is a beautiful spring day today in Thunder Bay. However looming just south of Western Ontario… in Northern Minnesota there is a storm system making its way into the region.

NOAA Duluth reports that “Wintry weather is still on tap to return to portions of north-central and northeast Minnesota Sunday afternoon into Monday”.

This is not to say that the storm system will be hitting our region, yet.

NOAA says, “There is uncertainty regarding this setup, with two scenarios more likely. In one situation, we could receive a wintry mix with a moderate band of snow that could bring up to 3 inches of snow.

“In another, a heavy band of snow is possible which could produce 2 to 5 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Some terrain enhanced snow is possible along the North Shore in either scenario.”

Stay tuned… NetNewsLedger will be keeping a weather-watch on this system.