THUNDER BAY – CLIMATE – The weather with snow, sleet and rain might not make it seem like wildfire season has started, but in Ontario Wildfire Season starts on April 1st.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services

Northwest Fire Region – April 7, 2022

Time of Report – 16:45

Northwest Region

Please note: The next update will be provided on Monday April 11.

There are currently no active forest fires in the Northwest Region by end of day April 7.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.