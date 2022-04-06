THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – UPDATED – Highway 17 and Highway 102 are closed due to weather conditions.

The OPP report that vehicles are getting stuck on hills.

There is no word yet on when the highway will re-open to travel.

#NWROPP are advising that both #Hwy11-17 west of Thunder Bay and #Hwy102 are closed due to deteriorating weather conditions. Multiple Tractor Trailers Units / vehicles are stuck on hills. Unknown when it will re-open. Check 511ONNorthwestern for updates. ^mg pic.twitter.com/hNjXzNtxCR — OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) April 6, 2022