KENORA – WEATHER – A low pressure system will affect the region starting tonight through Thursday morning. Travel along area highways will be impacted as a result of the snow, with five to ten centimetres in the forecast.

The forecast is calling for snow, which could be heavy at times with this storm system. The snowfall is expected tonight through Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius which may allow rain to mix in with the snow at times. There still remains much uncertainty regarding precipitation type, and therefore snowfall amounts, at this time.

