DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden OPP are investigating the sudden death of Niall KNUTSON, a 45-year-old Dryden man.

OPP state that on April 2, 2022, shortly after 7:30 p.m., members from the Dryden OPP along with Northwest EMS responded to a death at a residence on Memorial Avenue in the City of Dryden.

The Dryden OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Also supporting the investigation are members from the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services Unit (FIS).

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.