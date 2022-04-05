THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – There were 1,100 patients in hospital across Ontario as of this morning. This is a 40 percent increase from only a week ago. The numbers have experts saying that the province has entered into a new wave of Omicron Variant.

Ontario Ministry of Health reported 1,091 patients in hospital testing positive for COVID-19, this is an increase from the 857 patients in hospital on Monday and up from the 778 patients only one week ago.

173 of the patients are in intensive care, this is a slight increase of eight from one week ago.