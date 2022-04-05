THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – UPDATED – Winter appears unwilling to withdraw from our region. There are Special Weather Statements out calling for snow, with amounts up to thirty centimetres starting on Wednesday.

This morning Environment Canada expanded the Special Weather Advisories to include FORT FRANCES, Dryden, English River, Ignace, and Kenora.

Thunder Bay

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for Thunder Bay. A low pressure system will affect the area from Wednesday into Thursday. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius which may allow rain to mix in with the snow on Wednesday before transitioning to all snow Wednesday night.

Snowfall warnings may be required as the system draws closer however there still remains much uncertainty regarding precipitation type, and therefore snowfall amounts, at this time.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm with locally higher amounts of 25 to 30 cm possible.

Tuesday’s Forecast

It is -1 in Thunder Bay to start your Tuesday. Skies will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. There has been a light dusting of snow overnight. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will become east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High for Tuesday of +1. Wind chill is at -3 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle this evening and after midnight. Periods of snow will begin overnight with an estimated two centimetres of the white stuff in the forecast. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low +1.

FORT FRANCES

UPDATE – A Special weather statement is in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River Seine River Village – Mine Centre



Snowfall expected tonight through Thursday morning. A low pressure system will affect the area from Wednesday into Thursday. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius which may allow rain to mix in with the snow on Wednesday before transitioning to all snow Wednesday night.

Tuesday’s Forecast

It is -2 headed to a daytime high of +4 in FORT FRANCES. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon are forecast. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 60. Wind chill -9 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Periods of snow will begin this evening. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low overnight of zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

UPDATED: Special weather statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Snowfall is expected tonight through Thursday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

A low pressure system will affect the area from tonight through Thursday morning. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius which may allow rain to mix in with the snow at times. There still remains much uncertainty regarding precipitation type, and therefore snowfall amounts, at this time.

Tuesday’s Forecast

It is -3 headed to a daytime high of +3 in Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Increasing cloudiness is forecast with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Wind chill is at -10 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. There will be a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Periods of snow will be beginning this evening with two to four centimetres of snow likely. Winds will be from the east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of zero.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries are forecast for Fort Severn. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High for Tuesday of +2. Wind chill -7 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and the risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be from the east blowing at20 km/h. Low overnight of -1 with the wind chill at -7 overnight.