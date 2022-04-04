April 4, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
179
Crimestoppers guns gangs drugs crime TBPS Police

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with 11 incidents of note over the previous 24-hours.

For April 4th there are two missing females.

Daily update from 04/03/2022 to 04/04/2022

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
3 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR