Apple and Major League Baseball announce first 12 weeks of “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader schedule beginning April 8

Scheduled games are free and available to anyone with internet access via Apple TV+

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced the first half of the 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule. “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader, will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ on Fridays throughout the regular season.

These scheduled games are available to anyone with internet access, for free, only on Apple TV+. “Friday Night Baseball” will premiere April 8 with two marquee games: the New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals, live from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., beginning at 7 p.m. ET, featuring the anticipated Mets debut of three-time Cy Young Award-winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer taking on All-Star Juan Soto and the Nationals; and the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, live from Angel Stadium, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, featuring three-time American League MVP Mike Trout and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Angels taking on Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and the defending American League Champion Astros.

On April 15, MLB will commemorate Jackie Robinson Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the Hall of Famer’s historic Major League debut. On that night, “Friday Night Baseball” will be there to celebrate this special occasion by featuring coverage of reigning American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays visiting All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox. Robinson’s MLB franchise, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will be featured as 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman and his new Dodger teammates host last season’s National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.

“Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. “Friday Night Baseball” will include live pre- and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

Presentation details including additional game schedules through the regular season, broadcast teams, production enhancements, and pre- and postgame coverage will be announced at a later date.

“Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

8 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

