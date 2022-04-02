KENORA – NEWS – “Investing in community infrastructure and supporting recreation is key to building strong, vibrant communities and improving quality of life in Northwestern Ontario,” says Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

The Ontario government is providing $216,113 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to Pellatt United Firefighters (PUFF) to renovate and upgrade the firehall and Pellatt Community Centre building to better serve the community. PUFF offers both emergency services and community recreational services at the shared facility. These upgrades will ensure the non-profit organization can continue to offer emergency services and provide a functional space for community activities, sports and recreation.

Rickford adds, “This investment has real, tangible positive effects and our government is proud to support the Pellatt United Firefighters as they provide important emergency and community services to those living in the area.”

PUFF is run by volunteers and provides emergency fire protection and medical response to over 1,100 residences in the Kenora area. This investment will make it easier for emergency response personnel to carry out their duties, improve the recreation and outdoor space, prolong the life of the building and reduce operating costs.

“Thank you Minister Rickford and everyone at NOHFC,” said Mark Simkin, Board Chairperson, Pellatt United Firefighters and Pellatt Community Centre. “The NOHFC grant is a wonderful opportunity for Pellatt United Firefighters and the Pellatt Community Centre. We are very grateful for your support of our vibrant local community. This will allow us to replace our leaking roof and ensure the integrity of our building for decades to come. We will install a ventilation system in the firehall to protect the health of our firefighters and emergency responders and a rapid discharge water tank to shorten fire response times and improve the safety of the whole community. Upgrades to the community centre will enhance social and recreational activities for all area residents. Heartfelt thanks from all of us!”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $473 million in 4,244 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.5 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,600 jobs.