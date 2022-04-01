THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For April 1st, no fooling there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -7 headed to a daytime high of +3 under clearing skies this morning. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill is at -13 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies becoming partly cloudy this evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -12 to start off April in Fort Frances. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High +8. Wind chill -14 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers late this evening and overnight. Wind will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -1.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -8 in Dryden this morning headed to a high of +6 under clear skies this morning. Clear skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this later morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. Wind chill is at -15 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers late this evening and overnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -1. Wind chill -5 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -7 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High of +3 for Friday. The wind chill is minus 13 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for periods of light snow. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.