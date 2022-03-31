THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Today, the Thunder Bay Public Library Board has announced that they would begin a search for a new CEO.

John Pateman, the current CEO/Chief Librarian, will be completing his contract with the Library as of September 30, 2022.

The Board Chair, Carol Grieve, expressed her thanks to John for his contributions to the Library and wished him the very best in his future endeavours. During Pateman’s 9+ year tenure with TBPL, he led the Library through a restructuring process and the development and implementation of two strategic plans.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my nine and a half years with TBPL”, said Pateman, “and I would like to thank Carol Grieve, Chair of the TBPL Board, for always standing by me.”

The search for a new CEO will begin immediately.

The Library Board has engaged Phelps, an executive search and leadership advisory firm, founded in Thunder Bay, to assist in the recruitment and selection process. Ample time has been allowed for the search, and the Board is confident that a new CEO will be in place in a timely manner to allow for a seamless transition of leadership.