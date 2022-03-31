THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Another drug bust by Thunder Bay Police Service involving a person from the GTA.

A local man and a Toronto man have been arrested, and police seized a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl following the search of an East End home Wednesday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence Unit, with support from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 500 block of McTavish Street just after 5 pm on Wednesday, March 30.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity from that address.

When police entered, they located numerous individuals inside. Their investigation revealed that two people inside were suspects connected to the ongoing drug trafficking activities.

Both were placed under arrest and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected cocaine, suspected Oxycodone pills, a replica firearm, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals $19,000 CAD.

Lester LOCKE, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

John Kevin SUSIN, 53, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, March 31 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.