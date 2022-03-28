THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region this morning. It is however quite cold for the end of March. It is -22 in Thunder Bay and the cold spot in Ontario is Armstrong.

NetNewsLedger is reporting that we are likely in for a fairly significant snow storm</strong> with snow starting on Tuesday.

Thunder Bay

It is -22 in Thunder Bay this morning under clear skies. Winds will becoming westerly at 20 km/h late this morning. High for the day of -2. Wind chill -29 this morning and -4 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -14. Wind chill -5 this evening and -17 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -21 this morning in Fort Frances headed to a high of +1 later today. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -29 this morning. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 40 per cent chance of light snow late this evening and after midnight. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low of -6 overnight with the wind chill -12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -19 in Dryden this morning. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Monday of -2. Wind chill -29 this morning and -6 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies to start the evening. Skies will becoming cloudy after midnight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -7 this evening and -12 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is a chilly -24 in Sachigo Lake this morning headed to a high of -6. Skies will becomea mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Wind chill is at -32 this morning and will be -8 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -19. Wind chill -9 this evening and -25 overnight.