THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 54 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. There are 121 active lab-confirmed cases as of Friday, March 25.
There are 25 patients in hospital with the virus, and five in the Intensive Care Unit.
In Ontario there are 2761 cases, the province is reporting 22 deaths, 1818 cases have been resolved.
17654 tests/day, 5974 pending, 12.6% positivity rate.
667 people across the province have been hospitalized. 161 in Intensive Care Units with 89 of those patients on ventilators.
The following indicators, among several others, are monitored by local public health officials and the Ontario government regularly to ensure the appropriate public health measures are being taken against COVID-19.
Shows the indicators relevant to Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework for TBDHU , over a 2-week period.
Describes what each response indicator means.
1. This refers to the rate of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 people living in TBDHU. This is calculated by dividing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported during the specified period by the TBDHU population, then multiplying by 100,000. Note that rates based on fewer than 20 cases are unstable, meaning that a small change in the numerator can lead to a large change in the rate from one week to the next. Note that the calculated values in the above graph may differ slightly from provincial calculations due to slight differences in methodology and data sources.
2. This reflects the average percent positivity among tests done during the specified 7-day period only. This indicator helps understand the current community infection situation. To view trends since the beginning of the pandemic and compare to Ontario, view the graph below.
3. This indicator helps monitor whether the public health system capacity is adequate or becoming overwhelmed. Timely follow-up by public health and completion of a thorough case investigation is essential to contain the transmission of COVID-19.