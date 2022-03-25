THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 54 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. There are 121 active lab-confirmed cases as of Friday, March 25.

There are 25 patients in hospital with the virus, and five in the Intensive Care Unit.

In Ontario there are 2761 cases, the province is reporting 22 deaths, 1818 cases have been resolved.

17654 tests/day, 5974 pending, 12.6% positivity rate.

667 people across the province have been hospitalized. 161 in Intensive Care Units with 89 of those patients on ventilators.

The following indicators, among several others, are monitored by local public health officials and the Ontario government regularly to ensure the appropriate public health measures are being taken against COVID-19.

Shows the indicators relevant to Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework for TBDHU , over a 2-week period. Indicator Mar 6-Mar 12 2022 Mar 13-Mar 19 2022 TBDHU weekly incidence rate 193.4 per 100,000 154.1 per 100,000 TBDHU weekly percent positivity 19.7% 12.5% Percent of new COVID-19 cases followed-up by TBDHU within 1 day 97% 90%